15,000 cops deployed in Attock district at 8 entry points

Attock - As many as 15 thousand cops were deployed in Attock district at different eight entry points leading to Islamabad to stop the PTI protest rallies expected to enter from KP.

PTI leaders from Attock district through social media were claiming that they along with their supporters had reached Peshawar and will join protest rally. The entry points sealed by Attock police by placing almost two hundred shipping containers included Chhachh Interchange, Jharikas, Khushal Garh, Attock Khurd, CPEC and three other points.

Throughout the day, internet service remained interrupted causing inconvenience for the people. PTI leaders alleged that police had arrested their activists from different locations, however, police denied this. Police also carried out search operation in different areas.

People faced problems as all roads leading to Islamabad and Rawalpindi were blocked by the police, however, train service was not suspended and unusual rush was seen on all trains coming from Peshawar via Attock going to Rawalpindi.

PTI local leaders were seen on social media claiming to be on the way aiming to reach Islamabad. Transporters alleged that their two hundred shipping containers had been impounded by Attock police and out of the impounded containers 150 were loaded with different goods inflicting considerable loss. Transporters demanded that government must compensate them. Till the filing of this report, no untoward incident was reported.