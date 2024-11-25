18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Punjab police registered 18 cases and arrested 12 individuals during the crackdown on people and units violating the anti-smog laws across the province including Lahore. According to a police spokesman, 362 people were fined more than Rs. 5.5 lakh, and 29 people were issued warnings. Also, the police received seven complaints about crop residue burning, 266 about vehicles emitting excessive smoke and two about brick-kilns using old technology. This year, a total of 3,644 accused were arrested and 3,014 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown. As many as 38,290 people were fined a total of Rs. 96 million, and warnings were issued to 6,916 people. As many as 1,974 complaints were received about crop residue burning, 30,811 for vehicles emitting heavy smoke, 347 for industrial activity, 1,361 about brick kilns, and 327 about other violations of anti-smog laws. In the last 24 hours, 4,865 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 445 were impounded while two fitness certificates were suspended. This year, 835,259 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were issued challans, 168,467 vehicles were impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,064 vehicles were suspended. 60 shops sealed for smog SOPs violation. The district administration has intensified its crackdown on smog-causing activities, sealing 60 shops and imposing fines amounting to Rs 60,000 on violators over the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,564 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected citywide to enforce anti-smog SOPs, with 92 establishments shut down for non-compliance.

Assistant commissioners across Lahore’s zones conducted targeted operations.

In City Zone, 477 locations were inspected with no violations reported. In Cantt, 250 establishments were checked, with action taken against seven violators. Model Town saw inspections at 422 sites, resulting in action against 12 violators. Similar efforts in Raiwind, Shalimar, Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Wahga, Nishtar, and Saddar zones led to swift penalties for non-compliance, showcasing the administration’s commitment to enforcing smog control measures. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the administration’s proactive stance in addressing smog and urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary travel, and protecting vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing air pollution, stressing that strict measures will continue against violators without exception. He encouraged citizens to report violations or lodge complaints via the district control room’s WhatsApp number (03070002345) or through the administration’s social media platforms.