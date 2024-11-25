Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

18 injured as wagon carrying pilgrims plunges into deep ditch in AJK

18 injured as wagon carrying pilgrims plunges into deep ditch in AJK
NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

MURPUR (AJK)  -  At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.

Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, traveling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ‘ famously known” as Lakha  Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here  Sunday night.

“There were 18 passengers, including three men, women, and children, were aboardtheillfatedvan. All the injured were immediately rescued and shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur for medical treatment”, Imran Yousaf said adding that fortunately, all passengers are reportedly said  to be out of danger except three reportedly injured grievously.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

All the passengers belong to the same family belong to  Head Morala area of Sialkot, who were on visit to Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK for pilgrimage of the mausoleums of BaBa Shaadu Shaheed and BaBa Peera Shah Ghazi, eminent  preachers of Islam in su continent, located in the two adjoining districts of Bhimbher and Mirpur-AJK.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024