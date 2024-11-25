20 power pilferers nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera ismail khan - The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team apprehended 20 power pilferers red-handed during combing operations conducted against power theft in different areas.

A PESCO team, led by its SDO Cantt, Sana Ullah Khan, along with Superintendent Sardar Kashif, and under the supervision of PESCO Dera Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Engr Fida Muhammad Mehsud, conducted operations against power theft in various areas.

During the operation, 20 electricity thieves were apprehended red-handed, and the PESCO authorities also sent written requests to the concerned police stations for the registration of cases against all the pilferers.

Furthermore, SDO Cantt Sana Ullah Khan recovered Rs 10 million in pending dues from consumers over the past three days.

Talking to the media persons, SE Engr Fida Muhammad Mehsud stated that the crackdown against power theft would continue indiscriminately. He emphasised that electricity thieves do not deserve any concession.

He urged consumers to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to receive a smooth power supply.