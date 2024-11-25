22 PTI workers hailing from Jhelum held

Gujar khan - On Sunday afternoon, 22 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hailing from various regions of the Jhelum district, were taken into custody based on intelligence reports in the Sohawa area. The workers were gearing up to head to Islamabad for protest processions, sources said.

Sources indicate that intelligence agency officials identified groups of activists converging at the residence of a PTI leader, having traveled from various locations within the Jhelum district, and were arrested during a raid conducted by Sohawa Police.

Sources added that two coasters, several cars, and a Hilux Vigo were confiscated at the Sohawa police station. Police sources reveal that Syed Riffat Zaidi, the PTI MPA from Sohawa tehsil, was at the forefront, guiding PTI workers towards Islamabad, who successfully evaded capture during the police operation.