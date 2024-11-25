Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

4 matches conclude in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Four more matches were decided in the Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament at various grounds in Karachi. The tournament is being organised by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant. In the first match of the day, Union Sports beat MZ Cricket Club by 4 wickets at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. In the second match, Malir Cantonment Gymkhana beat New United Gymkhana by 2 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. In the third match, Korangi Friends Colts beat Orient Star Cricket Club by 5 Wickets at Afza Ground. In the fourth match, United Sports beat Al-Falah Cricket Club by 156 runs at Young Fighter Ground.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024