4 matches conclude in Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - Four more matches were decided in the Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament at various grounds in Karachi. The tournament is being organised by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant. In the first match of the day, Union Sports beat MZ Cricket Club by 4 wickets at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium. In the second match, Malir Cantonment Gymkhana beat New United Gymkhana by 2 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. In the third match, Korangi Friends Colts beat Orient Star Cricket Club by 5 Wickets at Afza Ground. In the fourth match, United Sports beat Al-Falah Cricket Club by 156 runs at Young Fighter Ground.