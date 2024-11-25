Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

40 smuggled mobile phones recovered

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Customs has recovered 40 valuable mobile phones from a passenger coming from Sharjah to Lahore. The operation was led by Deputy Collector Customs Dr Mudassar Rafique. Moreover, Superintendent Shahid Ali, Inspector Customs Mehak Fayyaz, Muhammad Azhar were also involved in the operation. The passenger, Bilal, was coming to Lahore from Sharjah via a local airline flight. Customs officials say that the passenger was smuggling mobile phones secretly.

The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is more than Rs10 million.  A case has been registered against the passenger and an investigation has been initiated.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024