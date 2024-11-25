4297 applications received for livestock cards

DG KHAN - The Punjab government has launched a scheme to provide livestock cards to farmers under which interest-free loan and other privileges would be available to them and for this purpose Rs 11 billion have been allocated. According to official sources, 4297 applications for livestock cards have been received from DG Khan division. In this regard, a meeting was held with Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir in the chair. Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned attended the meeting. The Commissioner said that DG Khan division, especially Koh-e- Suleman range, had a unique identity regarding the quality of livestock, hence, it was necessary to make the scheme successful for the development of livestock and the prosperity of cattle breeders. Apart from this, 11000 cows, buffaloes would be given free of cost to widows or divorced women up to 55 years of age in rural areas in South Punjab, for which 23879 applications had been received from across the division. Special help counters had been set up in Livestock offices along with online receipt of applications.