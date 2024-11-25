Andrew Dalgleish departs, Matt Cannell new British Deputy HC to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish yesterday bid farewell to Pakistan as Matt Cannell assumed his role. Andrew Dalgleish, the outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner, is set to take charge as the British Ambassador to France after being promoted. At a farewell dinner hosted by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott yesterday, Dalgleish expressed gratitude to his colleagues and Pakistani friends, promising to visit Pakistan whenever possible. Marriott lauded his service and wished him success in his upcoming role. Dalgleish, who held the Deputy High Commissioner position since July 2022, has been praised for his efforts to strengthen UK-Pakistan relations.

His tenure included fostering cooperation in trade, education, and cultural exchange, and addressing critical challenges as Acting High Commissioner in 2023.

Meanwhile, jane Marriott welcomed Matt Cannell as the new British Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan. Cannell brings extensive experience in diplomacy and development, having served in various capacities, including as Deputy High Commissioner in Bangladesh. With a background that includes overseeing development programs, leading the integration of the UK’s diplomatic and development offices, and managing complex geopolitical assignments in regions like Sudan, Afghanistan, and at the United Nations, Cannell aims to strengthen UK-Pakistan ties further.