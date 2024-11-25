Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

APSUS Report and Economic Challenges

November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The APSUS Pakistan report re­veals a startling statistic: 95% of Pakistanis fear unemployment due to the nation’s deteriorating con­ditions. With a labour force of 71.8 million and 4.5 million unemployed, the country faces a growing crisis, particularly for women, whose un­employment rate stands at 14.4% compared to 10% for men.

Pakistan’s youth, a majority of the population, is disproportion­ately affected. A lack of opportu­nities forces many to seek work abroad. In just the first six months of this year, 700,000 individuals left the country, with projections reaching 1.5 million by year’s end—a dangerous brain drain.

Corruption and incompetence have left Pakistan’s institutions in disarray. The country’s laws have lost their authority, and its eco­nomic policies are dictated by IMF conditions. The energy sector alone recorded losses of ₹304 billion last year. Railways, PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills are among the many fail­ing government enterprises.

People of Sindh rejected PTI’s protest call: Nasir Shah

The government continues to prioritise luxuries over public wel­fare. While ordinary citizens face inflation and unemployment, ex­travagant spending on luxury ve­hicles for officials highlights mis­placed priorities. The Punjab government’s decision to purchase 76 luxury cars for ₹612.4 million is a glaring example.

To address the crisis, it is imper­ative for the government to cut non-developmental expenditures, tackle corruption, and prioritise public welfare. The nation’s sta­bility depends on bridging divi­sions and implementing sustain­able economic policies. Until such steps are taken, the country’s challenges will only deepen.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024