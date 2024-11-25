APSUS Report and Economic Challenges

The APSUS Pakistan report reveals a startling statistic: 95% of Pakistanis fear unemployment due to the nation’s deteriorating conditions. With a labour force of 71.8 million and 4.5 million unemployed, the country faces a growing crisis, particularly for women, whose unemployment rate stands at 14.4% compared to 10% for men.
Pakistan’s youth, a majority of the population, is disproportionately affected. A lack of opportunities forces many to seek work abroad. In just the first six months of this year, 700,000 individuals left the country, with projections reaching 1.5 million by year’s end—a dangerous brain drain.
Corruption and incompetence have left Pakistan’s institutions in disarray. The country’s laws have lost their authority, and its economic policies are dictated by IMF conditions. The energy sector alone recorded losses of ₹304 billion last year. Railways, PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills are among the many failing government enterprises.
The government continues to prioritise luxuries over public welfare. While ordinary citizens face inflation and unemployment, extravagant spending on luxury vehicles for officials highlights misplaced priorities. The Punjab government’s decision to purchase 76 luxury cars for ₹612.4 million is a glaring example.
To address the crisis, it is imperative for the government to cut non-developmental expenditures, tackle corruption, and prioritise public welfare. The nation’s stability depends on bridging divisions and implementing sustainable economic policies. Until such steps are taken, the country’s challenges will only deepen.
MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,
Lahore.