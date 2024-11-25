Auction of official vehicles in Mirpur AJK on December 17

MIRPUR (AJK) - The AJK government has changed the schedule of auction of official vehicles, to be held at Mirpur, AJK under the auspices of the Central Transport Pool of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Services and General Administration Department, it was officially told. According to the revised schedule, the vehicles would be put for auction in Mirpur on December 17, this year instead of November 26, as announced earlier.

This was stated by the Transport Officer and Secretary Auction Committee Central Transport Pool of AJK in an official announcement released to the media here late Sunday.

Moreover, the individuals/firms who have obtained the Quotation Forms, can participate in the auction on the new fixed date on the same Quotation Form.

Interested persons, firms who intend to participate on the new date of auction, can participate in the auction by getting the new quotation form from December 10.

The inspection of vehicles / motorcycles eligible for auction can be made from December 10 during office hours.

The details of the vehicles, place of auction and all the terms and conditions will be same as before, the official announcement added.