Azma Bokhari condemns PTI protests: One policeman martyred, 70 injured

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari revealed that one policeman was martyred and 70 others were injured during clashes with PTI protesters.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR Lahore on Monday, Bokhari stated, “Today marks the second day of the 'Tehreek-e-Fasad.' So far, Constable Mubashir has embraced martyrdom, and 70 policemen have been seriously injured in the protests.” She added that in Attock, Constable Wajid was shot in the neck near Kati Pahari, and the condition of 45 officers remains critical.

Bokhari accused Bushra Bibi of inciting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and questioned why PTI founder Imran Khan’s children and Bushra Bibi herself have not joined the protests.

She claimed PTI was seeking a repeat of the events of May 9 and engaging in politics at the cost of lives.

She also alleged that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur disappeared during the protests while Bushra Bibi attempted to give them a religious tone. Bokhari questioned, “What kind of Sharia does Bushra Bibi advocate?” and likened her actions to those of “Sultana Daku.”

The minister highlighted that Punjab police officers were instructed to remain unarmed despite facing violent attacks. She criticized the PTI protests, stating, “On one side, they attack the state; on the other, they call for negotiations.

Their tactics, such as targeting heads, resemble those of the Taliban. No Pakistani can call these protests peaceful.”