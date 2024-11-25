Azma Bokhari criticizes PTI protest call as a failure

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated on Monday that PTI’s protest call had failed, with only 80 people participating in Punjab, all of whom were arrested.

Addressing a press conference, she mocked PTI for what she described as a weak response to their call for revolution.

Bokhari noted that during PTI’s previous call, only around 250 people turned up, and she expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for rejecting the protests.

Taking a swipe at Bushra Bibi, she criticized her for leading the protest from a container, questioning the alignment of such actions with Shariah principles.

She also highlighted the absence of any mention of Aleema Khan in PTI’s narrative.

Bokhari asserted that "PTI and peace are two different things," accusing protesters of resorting to violence and injuring police personnel. She further ridiculed PTI leader Zartaj Gul, claiming she brought only a small group of supporters while carrying a white flag.

Concluding her remarks, Bokhari said that despite all efforts, PTI’s aspirations for an NRO would remain unfulfilled.