Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Azma Bokhari criticizes PTI protest call as a failure

Azma Bokhari criticizes PTI protest call as a failure
Web Desk
4:18 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated on Monday that PTI’s protest call had failed, with only 80 people participating in Punjab, all of whom were arrested.

Addressing a press conference, she mocked PTI for what she described as a weak response to their call for revolution.

Bokhari noted that during PTI’s previous call, only around 250 people turned up, and she expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for rejecting the protests.

Taking a swipe at Bushra Bibi, she criticized her for leading the protest from a container, questioning the alignment of such actions with Shariah principles.

She also highlighted the absence of any mention of Aleema Khan in PTI’s narrative.

Bokhari asserted that "PTI and peace are two different things," accusing protesters of resorting to violence and injuring police personnel. She further ridiculed PTI leader Zartaj Gul, claiming she brought only a small group of supporters while carrying a white flag.

NY Strikers reflect on dominant bowling display

Concluding her remarks, Bokhari said that despite all efforts, PTI’s aspirations for an NRO would remain unfulfilled.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024