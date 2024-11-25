Balochistan CM announces targeted operation against terrorists

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced the launch of a targeted operation against terrorists in the province.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, he emphasized the necessity of taking action against those responsible for violent crimes and expressed grief over the recent abduction of 10-year-old Musawir Khan.

CM Bugti urged political parties opposing the operation to propose viable solutions to combat terrorism, noting that no government desires the continuation of such crimes, including child abductions.

This operation comes in the wake of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee's recent approval for a military operation against terrorist groups in Balochistan.