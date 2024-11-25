Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan CM announces targeted operation against terrorists

Balochistan CM announces targeted operation against terrorists
Web Desk
9:20 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced the launch of a targeted operation against terrorists in the province.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, he emphasized the necessity of taking action against those responsible for violent crimes and expressed grief over the recent abduction of 10-year-old Musawir Khan.

CM Bugti urged political parties opposing the operation to propose viable solutions to combat terrorism, noting that no government desires the continuation of such crimes, including child abductions.

This operation comes in the wake of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee's recent approval for a military operation against terrorist groups in Balochistan.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024