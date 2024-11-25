Monday, November 25, 2024
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani leadership

Web Monitoring Desk
7:49 PM | November 25, 2024
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan airbase, Rawalpindi this evening.

During the visit, President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Besides, there will be delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding will also be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Belarus.

It is particular to mention that a high-level sixty-eight-member delegation, led by the Foreign Minister of Belarus, arrived in Pakistan yesterday.

The delegation includes key ministers from the Belarusian cabinet, as well as prominent business figures and investors.

The visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan reflects the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

