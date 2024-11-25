Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko begins three-day visit to Pakistan

The President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit starting today. According to a statement from the Foreign Office, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance engagement between the two nations.

During the visit, several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) are expected to be signed, marking a significant step in strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Belarus. The visit highlights the growing partnership between the two countries, with an emphasis on fostering collaboration in various sectors.

Prior to the President’s arrival, a Belarusian ministerial delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, had already reached Islamabad. The delegation was warmly received at the airport by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The visit is seen as an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, and cultural exchange. Both sides are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties during the course of President Lukashenko's stay in Pakistan.