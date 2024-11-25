Better connectivity imperative to harness tourism potential in KP

Swat - As the scorching summer fades and temperatures gradually drop following recent rainfall, the enchanting Usho Valley in Upper Kalam welcomes a refreshing change, signaling the start of winter in the tourists’ paradise of Swat.

This unique tourism transformation, largely driven by improved road connectivity, has begun attracting an influx of adventure sports enthusiasts, eco-tourists, and families eager to experience the mesmerizing beauty of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Among them is Naveed Farooq, an Assistant Professor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, who embarked on a journey with his family to Mahodhand Lake in Usho Valley, exploring the area by boating in the serene mountainous environment.

“Visiting the famous Mahodhand Lake was my dream. A big thanks to my Papa for fulfilling my dream,” said his daughter, Laiba Farooq, with sparkling eyes and a joyous expression as she took in the picturesque surroundings.

The family spent the whole day boating, their laughter mingling with the playful splashes of green trout darting beneath the surface. The cool breeze blowing from Usho Mountain amused them, creating a tranquil atmosphere—a rare feeling of retreat from the daily grind.

The increasing number of visitors to Kalam Valley can largely be attributed to the recently constructed Swat Expressway, which has opened up the Malakand Division for tourism. This 81-kilometer marvel, stretching from the Karnal Sher Khan Interchange in Swabi to Chakdara in Lower Dir, has significantly eased access to Malakand Division, transforming it into a thriving tourism hub.

Local businesses, particularly those in carpet, honey, and dry fruit sales, have seen a surge in profits as adventure seekers flock to Swat, Dir, Shangla, Chitral, and Buner districts, thanks to improved road connectivity.

The proposed Phase II extension of the Swat Expressway, which will connect Chakdara to Ferozpur Madain in Upper Swat, promises to further elevate the region’s tourism potential and provide easier access to destinations like Gabin Jabba, Jazz Banda, and others, making them accessible even during the winter months.

Professor Naveed Farooq noted that Swat is set to become the center of winter tourism due to its unique seven features: the Swat Expressway, trout fishing, river rafting, paragliding, trekking, snowfall, and skiing. He also pointed out that the roads leading to Upper Kalam and Mahodhand Lake, as well as to Kumrat, Dir Upper, and Kalash in Chitral, are in a dilapidated condition and require significant repairs to better facilitate tourists and those interested in Gandhara Art. “Repairing or reconstructing these roads would further boost tourism in the area.”

Omair Khattak, General Manager of Investment at the KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), said that all four planned Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) would be linked to the Hazara and Swat Expressways to promote adventure sports and ecotourism. “Linking ITZ Ganool Manshera, ITZ Mankiyal Swat, ITZ Madaklasht, and ITZ Thandyani to the expressways would transform KP into a major tourism hub.”

He mentioned that ITZ Ghanool—a pilot project with an estimated cost of Rs5.5 billion—and Mankiyal, with an estimated cost of Rs2.9 billion, would be developed first due to their better road connectivity and sustainable tourism potential. “Rules and regulations for Mankiyal and Ghanool ITZs have been prepared, following the patterns of ITZs in Malaysia and Indonesia. These ITZs are expected to create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract US$ 2.8 billion in investment.”

To reduce the load on existing tourist destinations in Kalam, Madain, Malam Jabba in Swat, Kaghan and Naran in Mansehra, and Nathiagali and Thandyani in Abbottabad, several road construction projects have either been completed or are nearing completion.

After approving the extension of the Swat Expressway (Phase II) from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madain Swat, at an estimated cost of Rs37 billion, the KP government has expedited work on the 22-kilometer Mankiyal-Banda Sarai Road to connect the Mankiyal ITZ with the Swat Expressway. Similarly, the 23.3-kilometer Abbottabad-Thandyani Road, costing Rs3 billion, is also part of the government’s integrated tourism development project to link ITZ Thandyani with the Hazara Motorway.

The design of the 40-kilometer Kalam-Kumrat Road, connecting Swat with Upper Dir, is almost complete. This road will make it easier for tourists to reach the proposed Cable Car Project between Madaklasht, Chitral, and Kumrat. The completion of the 52-kilometer Patrak-Kumrat Tori Oba Road and the 16-kilometer Thal Jahaz Bandai Road in Upper Dir has enabled thousands of tourists to explore the mesmerizing beauty of Kumrat.

“All these projects will greatly promote tourism in the region,” said Omair Khattak, who also mentioned the approval of the dualization of the Karakoram Highway from Hassanabdal to Mansehra, connecting the Siran and Bugemung valleys with the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkot Road and onward to the KKH.

He also noted that the 47.5-kilometer Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) expressway between Peshawar and the Torkham Border is planned in the erstwhile FATA region. “This three-year project, to be executed jointly by the federal and KP governments with the assistance of the World Bank, will develop infrastructure, promote tourism and medium enterprises, and create around 100,000 new jobs.”

As road connectivity improves, 415,731 tourists visited various scenic sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last Eidul Azha. The days are not far off when this number is expected to soar even higher, further promoting economic activity, tourism, and the hospitality industry in Pakistan.