BOP ensures safety for employees, customers amid smog crisis

Lahore - As part of the Government of Punjab’s comprehensive efforts to combat the effects of smog and mitigate its harmful impact, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) has taken a proactive step to protect the health of its employees and customers. In a landmark initiative, BOP has announced the installation of air purifiers across its branches in 18 districts in Punjab which have been severely affected by smog, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for all who visit or work in its premises.

As a responsible corporate citizen, BOP is the first in the banking industry to implement such robust protective measures to address this environmental challenge. “The health and safety of our employees and customers are our highest priorities,” said Zafar Masud, President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab. “By equipping our branches with air purifiers, we are providing a safe environment. This initiative not only underscores our commitment to employee welfare but also highlights our dedication to the customers and communities we serve. This is our hope and wish that other organisations follow suit.”

The installation of air purifiers is expected to significantly reduce indoor air pollution levels, enabling uninterrupted banking services without compromising health. This initiative aligns with the bank’s broader goals of sustainability, social responsibility, and building trust within its communities.

BOP calls upon its stakeholders and the public to take all necessary precautions to safeguard their health during the smog crisis. The bank remains committed to delivering exceptional service while prioritizing the well-being of its employees and customers.