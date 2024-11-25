Boy shot dead over old enmity in Kandhkot

SUKKUR - A boy was by a group of armed men while he was grazing his herd near Achanak Morr (turning) within the limits of the B-Section police station in Kandhkot. The family of victim Punhal, son of Razi Mohammadani, told the police that it was the latest attack by their rivals, belonging to the Bhangwar community, in the years-old enmity. The police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities. The boy’s aunt, Hajran Mohammadani, said that no fewer than 10 armed men belonging to the Bhangwar community struck the place and Punhal. She said they had earlier killed several members of her community but police never took any action against them. Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024