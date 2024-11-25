Monday, November 25, 2024
Bushra Bibi's role revitalizes PTI movement, says Fawad Chaudhry

Web Desk
10:12 PM | November 25, 2024
Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has credited Bushra Bibi's involvement with revitalizing the PTI movement.

While talking on private channel, Chaudhry emphasized that protests remain PTI’s sole course of action and outlined three key demands put forward by the party’s founder.

He urged the government to ensure stability and called for the release of political prisoners.

Chaudhry also reiterated his long-standing support for the founder's family taking a leadership role in the movement, which he said has gained significant momentum with Bushra Bibi’s active participation.

