Bushra Bibi vows to fight for Imran Khan's release 'Till her last breath'

Web Desk
4:46 PM | November 25, 2024
At a rally at Burhan Interchange, Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, pledged unwavering commitment to her husband's release.

Addressing supporters from atop a container, she declared, "Until Imran Khan comes back to us, this protest will not end. I will stand here till my last breath."

Urging supporters to rally behind her, she emphasized the broader significance of the struggle, stating, "This fight is not just for my husband but for the leader of this country." Appealing to the honor of Pathans, she expressed confidence in their continued support for the cause.

She concluded her speech with a powerful "Allahu Akbar," energizing the crowd.

