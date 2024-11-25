Bushra Bibi vows to fight for Imran Khan's release 'Till her last breath'

At a rally at , Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister , pledged unwavering commitment to her husband's release.

Addressing supporters from atop a container, she declared, "Until comes back to us, this protest will not end. I will stand here till my last breath."

Urging supporters to rally behind her, she emphasized the broader significance of the struggle, stating, "This fight is not just for my husband but for the leader of this country." Appealing to the honor of Pathans, she expressed confidence in their continued support for the cause.

She concluded her speech with a powerful "Allahu Akbar," energizing the crowd.