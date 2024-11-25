Monday, November 25, 2024
Couple killed, son hurt in road accident

Our Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

UMERKOT  -  A couple was killed and their son was critically injured when the tri-wheeler they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car on Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Kumar and his wife Ms Samjhoo. They, along with their son, Dilmurad, were transporting fodder by the tri-wheeler when they met with the accident. The victims were taken to the Umerkot District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors referred Dilmurad to a major hospital in Hyderabad due to his critical condition. The family was resident of Lal Malook Oad Colony, Umerkot.

Police impounded both the vehicles involved in the accident.

