Monday, November 25, 2024
Dar urges PTI to prioritise national interest

Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday urged the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to prioritise the national interest as he questioned the timing of staging the protests. “Whether it is the political protest or the conspiracy against the integrity of the country,” he contended. The DPM regretted that the PTI had always staged the protests during the visits of the international personalities, the visit of the Chinese premier, the SCO summit, and the visit of the Chinese president. In a post on X, he said the PTI should prioritise the national interests over the ‘substandard’ politics as Belarus President will visit Pakistan today (November 25).

