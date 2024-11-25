Descon, Novamed secure wins in Premier Super Cricket league round matches

LAHORE - Descon and Novamed emerged victorious over their respective opponents in the Premier Super Cricket League’s round matches. The first match, held at the Aligarh Cricket Ground, saw Novamed defeat Services XI by 2 wickets. Batting first, Services XI were bowled out for 118 runs. Novamed chased the target successfully with 2 wickets in hand. In the second match, Descon dominated Old Ravians with an impressive 69-run victory. Batting first, Descon posted a strong total of 207-6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Old Ravians were restricted to 138 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.