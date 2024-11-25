Monday, November 25, 2024
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

10:24 PM | November 25, 2024
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, visited PIMS Hospital on Monday and met with police officers injured while performing their duties to maintain law and order in the capital.
 
DIG Raza appreciated the efforts of the injured officers and boost their morale. He also met with the doctors to receive an update on their health condition. He issued instructions to the medical staff for the better treatment and care of the injured officers.
 
During the visit, DIG Ali Raza emphasized the unwavering dedication of these officers, who, without hesitation, put their lives at risk to protect the lives and property of the citizens.
 
DIG praised the efforts of these officers who remain constantly engaged in ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad’s residents and maintaining peace and order in the city.

