Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dragon Karate & MMA Club’s Khadda Lyari Branch inaugurated

Dragon Karate & MMA Club’s Khadda Lyari Branch inaugurated
Our Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  New branch of Dragon Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Club, led by Sensei Moeen Dedhi, was inaugurated at Sarhaneen Abbas’s House of Learning Foundation in Khadda, Lyari.

The event was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Municipal Commissioner Lyari Town Hammad ND Khan as the chief guest. The guests of honor included Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, Secretary of Sindh Volleyball Shahid Masood, VP of Sindh Boxing Abid Brohi, Baba-e-Lyari Sir Abdul Aziz Askani; Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Khan, Sensei Wasif Ali, Sensei Naeem Rehman, Sensei Khalid Yaqoob, Adv Nasir Memon, Shahzad Khatri, Sadiq Patni and Sensei Naseem Qureshi. The parents of players and a large number of respected individuals also attended the ceremony, celebrating the club’s contribution to promoting martial arts in the region.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024