Dragon Karate & MMA Club’s Khadda Lyari Branch inaugurated

LAHORE - New branch of Dragon Karate and Mixed Martial Arts Club, led by Sensei Moeen Dedhi, was inaugurated at Sarhaneen Abbas’s House of Learning Foundation in Khadda, Lyari.

The event was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Municipal Commissioner Lyari Town Hammad ND Khan as the chief guest. The guests of honor included Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, Secretary of Sindh Volleyball Shahid Masood, VP of Sindh Boxing Abid Brohi, Baba-e-Lyari Sir Abdul Aziz Askani; Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Khan, Sensei Wasif Ali, Sensei Naeem Rehman, Sensei Khalid Yaqoob, Adv Nasir Memon, Shahzad Khatri, Sadiq Patni and Sensei Naseem Qureshi. The parents of players and a large number of respected individuals also attended the ceremony, celebrating the club’s contribution to promoting martial arts in the region.