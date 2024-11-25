Economic Imperative

Pakistan stands at the cusp of transformative economic opportunities, as highlighted by two major developments: the operationalisation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and plans to devel­op Balochistan as an economic hub. These initiatives could alleviate the fi­nancial stress faced by the country and its citizens. Yet, their success hing­es on addressing a persistent roadblock: the nation’s security landscape.

Foreign investors are not charitable patrons; they are risk assessors. Investments flow where they feel secure, both in terms of financial re­turns and the physical environment. Pakistan’s current security chal­lenges, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are a stark deterrent to realising the potential of initiatives like Gwadar’s Special Economic Zone. Ongoing insurgencies, militant attacks, and weak en­forcement of law and order create a climate of uncertainty that no glossy investment prospectus can mitigate.

The government’s role here is not merely to act but to strategise for sustainable solutions. Cosmetic measures like increased patrolling or piecemeal agreements with aggrieved factions will not suffice. A com­prehensive approach is needed—one that combines robust counterter­rorism efforts, improved governance, and a sincere engagement with the socio-economic grievances of these regions. Stability is not just a prerequisite for attracting foreign investment but also a basic right of the people living in these provinces.

The SIFC’s potential lies in bridging Pakistan’s economic gaps and pre­senting the nation as a lucrative investment destination. But for this to mate­rialise, the state must first ensure that security is no longer a question mark for investors. Economic progress is tied not just to economic policies but also to the perception of safety and stability. Without these assurances, Pak­istan risks squandering opportunities that could reshape its financial future.