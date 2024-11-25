Monday, November 25, 2024
Economic stability depends on peace, harmony: minister

November 25, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr and District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Munawar Ghous has said Pakistan cannot afford political unrest at this time and peace is essential to attract investment into the country.

He shared these views while addressing the PML-N workers at Chak No. 120-SB on Sunday. The event was attended by various notables including PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil Youth Coordinator Rana Kaleem, Social Media In-charge Rana Tehseen and others. The minister alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country. He said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was launching public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous and developed. Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people. All-out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a developed constituency, he added.

FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

City police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four criminals and recovered stolen goods from their possession. In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested four suspects identified as Arsalan, Bilal, Dawood and Babar.

