Monday, November 25, 2024
Educational institutions in twin cities to remain closed amid PTI protests

7:59 PM | November 25, 2024
Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed on Tuesday due to ongoing protests organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This closure decision, affecting all schools and universities in the federal capital and Rawalpindi, was made in response to the current situation. The International Islamic University in Islamabad confirmed it would remain closed.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Murree had announced that all educational institutions in the district would also be closed on Monday due to the ongoing unrest.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow. The exams will now take place on December 2 and 3, while classes will continue as scheduled today and tomorrow.

