Educational Institutions shut in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid PTI protests

12:20 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed today (Monday) due to protests organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Authorities decided to suspend educational activities in light of the prevailing situation, affecting all schools and universities in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The International Islamic University, Islamabad, issued a notification confirming its closure for the day. Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Murree announced the closure of all educational institutions in the district.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow. According to the university's spokesperson, the rescheduled exams will take place on December 2 and 3, while regular classes will continue as planned on both days.

