English faculty development program concludes at HEC

ISLAMABAD - The three-day English Faculty Development Program concluded at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday. The program was organized by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy, Islamabad. The program, featuring renowned resource person Dr. Patricia Pashby, focused on three key themes aimed at addressing modern challenges and opportunities in English language education. It included Teaching Language through Literature, Exploring Culture in the Language Classroom, and Redesigning Assignments in the Age of AI. Addressing the closing ceremony, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed commended the efforts of NAHE and RELO for empowering English faculty members with innovative teaching methodologies and effective language strategies. The Chairman emphasized the importance of capacity building programs in enhancing the quality of education across higher education institutions.

Managing Director NAHE, Noor Amna Malik stressed the need for participants to trickle down these learnings and foster a culture of collaboration and continuous development at their workplaces.

Jerrold Frank, the head of RELO at US Embassy Islamabad, expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership and expanding opportunities for professional development and academic excellence.