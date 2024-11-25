Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fatal shooting in Balochistan claims three lives

Fatal shooting in Balochistan claims three lives
NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - Three people, including two brothers of a groom who were going to Quetta with a wedding party, were ambushed and killed on Sunday by armed men in Balochistan. According to a private news channel, this sad incident has taken place near the Patri area of Gandawah, Tehsil of Jhal Magsi district. According to sources from Jhal Magsi Levies, armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed the groom’s two brothers, Fida Hussain, Zakir Hussain son of Mehrab Ali Lashari, and son-in-law Babul Khan. The heirs have accused their relatives of the murder.  After the incident, the Levies reached the spot. The bodies of the three victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Gandawah.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024