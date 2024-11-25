Fish market’s relocation welcomed

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) former Executive Committee member Zeshan Sohail Malik here Sunday lauded the Punjab Chief Minister and the district administration for the relocation of the fish market. He stated that this significant step would alleviate longstanding issues faced by both the trading community and local residents. He highlighted that the fish market had become a source of major problems, including severe traffic congestion, poor sanitation, and environmental pollution in the area. The relocation will bring much-needed relief to the residents and create a more conducive environment for business operations. The former EC member praised the government’s commitment to addressing public welfare and trader concerns through such pragmatic actions. He expressed hope that similar initiatives would continue to improve civic and commercial conditions. Commending the swift and effective response of the Punjab Chief Minister and district administration, he remarked that such measures would further strengthen public confidence in the government.