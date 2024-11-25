Govt committed to safeguard rights of minorities: Minister

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora attended a seminar on “Minorities’ Rights & Constitutional Protection” held at the Renewal Centre Auditorium in Youhanabad on Sunday. The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including Parliamentary Secretary of HR&MA Sonia Asher, former Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine, government officials, religious leaders, and representatives from various minority communities. The seminar served as a vital platform for discussing the protection of minority rights under the Constitution of Pakistan and raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding these rights in the contemporary social and political landscape. In his keynote address, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the government of Punjab’s firm commitment to ensuring the constitutional protection of minorities. He emphasized the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive society where equal opportunities and rights are guaranteed for all citizens, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. Minister Arora also announced that the government of Punjab will be launching Minority Cards to uplift religious minorities. Additionally, he shared that the Minority Affairs Department is preparing a five-year strategic plan, making it the first-ever provincial department to have such a comprehensive roadmap.Peter Jacob, Executive Director of Search for Justice, delivered the welcome speech at the seminar, stressing the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the government, civil society, and religious communities. He underscored that such forums are crucial in advancing the cause of minority rights and fostering understanding and collaboration among diverse groups. Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Asher also emphasized the collaborative efforts between the government and religious communities to address the challenges faced by minorities. She expressed the government’s ongoing determination to ensure the protection and empowerment of religious minorities across the province. Former Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine, in his address, acknowledged the positive steps being taken through the seminar to address the issues faced by religious minorities. He noted that the discussions and constructive conversations held during the seminar would contribute to strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks for protecting minority rights. He also reiterated the importance of interfaith dialogue, mutual respect for diversity, and the collective responsibility to ensure that Pakistan remains a nation where the rights of all its citizens are respected and upheld. The seminar also included insightful presentations from various religious minority representatives, who shared their perspectives on the challenges their communities face, as well as potential solutions for ensuring greater protection and inclusion. At the conclusion of the seminar, a memorial shield was presented to Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and other distinguished guests in recognition of their valuable contributions towards the protection and advancement of minority rights.