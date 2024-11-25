Govt pledges to save Islamabad from protesters

People have rejected PTI’s call for protest, says Amir Muqam.

ISLAMABAD - Though the PTI workers from across the country, led by their leaders, are on their way to reach D-Chowk, Islamabad, to hold protest on the call of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, the government has again made it clear that fully complying with the court orders, it would not allow holding of any protest or rallies in the federal capital.

The district administration of Islamabad, supported by the other law enforcement agencies, has completely sealed the federal capital. Containers were placed on all entry-exit points of Islamabad including Zero Point, Faizabad, Jinnah Avene, Islamabad Expressway, and Srinagar Highway, but one lane remained open throughout the day for commuters.

Heavy contingents of police were assigned at entry-exit points of the city, D-Chowk, Peshawar Mor, and Bara Kahu area.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference at D-Chowk Islamabad along with Commissioner Islamabad, IG, and DIG Islamabad, where he said protecting the life and properties of citizens of Islamabad is the government’s foremost priority.

He further said a delegation of Belarus was arriving in Islamabad, and protestors gathered on the route and were arrested by Islamabad and Rawalpindi police. He also said roads are not completely closed this time by the administration; cell phone service is also open, but only the internet is shut down by the government. He further said whoever will come out to protest will be arrested.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar, in a televised statement while visiting different areas in Islamabad, said that most of the leaders and workers of the PTI are courting arrests to avoid their participation in an “illegal and unnecessary” protest.

He said one thing is pretty clear that the PTI leadership does not want a release of their leader from the jail as he added, “We have received information from Punjab and Islamabad that most of their top and low tier leaders are voluntarily surrendering to the police for their arrest”.

After visiting different parts of the federal capital, the Minister for Information found life as normal and as per routine. In his remarks, he said most of the roads in Islamabad were open and added no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the city. He said those spreading chaos will be arrested. He said the PTI wants an NRO as its protest is being held for the release of the PTI founder.

He further said that PTI cannot digest the country’s progress. He said the government’s measures have set the national economy on the right track. He said policy rate and inflation are decreasing. He said PTI attacked sensitive installations on May 9 and maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government. He said the PTI should focus on restoring tranquility in Kurram and address concerns of the people.

Tarar also criticized the so-called level of commitment of PTI leadership with their party and the leader, pointing out the inside rift among the party leadership, especially between the wife of the PTI founder Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur earlier in the day. He said the PTI had only one demand which was to get an NRO-like concession for the release of their leader from the jail, but the government cannot do anything in this regard. This is the domain of the courts where the PTI is supposed to argue and fight for the release of their leader who has been facing different charges, he added.

Meanwhile Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam at a press conference here said that the people have rejected PTI’s call for protest.

He said PTI’s does the politics of protests and chaos and remains indifferent to people’s problems. He said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become precarious but the provincial government is spending province’s resources on protest demonstrations.

Amir Muqam said PTI’s apathy towards the security situation in Kurram is unfortunate and is fully focused on doing politics of chaos and uncertainty.