Handmade carpet industry urgently needs govt support: PCMEA

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) called on Chief Collector Customs Peshawar, Khawaja Khurram Naeem, and Collector Matin Alam to discuss issues related to the Torkham Border.

Pattern-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, and senior central leader Usman Ashraf apprised the FBR officials of the problems faced in the import of partially manufactured carpet goods through the Torkham Border and the resulting unusual delays in the dispatch of export orders to various countries, negatively impacting exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Chief Collector Khawaja Khurram Naeem assured the delegation that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the issues. The delegation also presented shields to the FBR officials on behalf of the association. The visiting delegation briefed Chairman PCMEA Mian Atiqur Rehman and members of the Executive Body about the meeting.

Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed expressed concerns that while the government aims to increase exports to $100 billion, it is not taking sufficient interest in removing unnecessary obstacles hindering the growth of exports. They emphasised that the handmade carpet industry urgently needs government support and patronage, but it is being completely ignored. They urged the government to restore the zero-rated regime for the industry and provide subsidies on freight to enable Pakistani carpets to compete with traditional rival countries in global markets.

The chairman and vice chairman also highlighted the challenges faced by the industry due to issues at the Torkham Border. They explained that the import of partially manufactured raw materials from Afghanistan is experiencing months-long delays, and even after arrival in Pakistan, several stages are involved in finalising the product, making it difficult for manufacturers to complete export orders on time and affecting exports and foreign exchange earnings

They said that the recent international exhibition held in Pakistan had generated hope for the handmade carpet industry due to the export orders received. However, the industry is facing severe concerns due to issues such as the Torkham Border problem. Mian Atiqur Rehman and Riaz Ahmed emphasised that the handmade carpet industry is not a burden on the government, but rather it provides employment opportunities to millions of people, especially women, in their homes. They added that the industry also plays a crucial role in preventing urbanisation.

They suggested that if the government makes the industry more attractive for artisans, millions more people can be connected to the industry. They requested the government to address the issues faced by the industry and provide support to prevent the decline of this traditional craft. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the overall issues faced by the industry, and responsibilities were assigned to officials to coordinate with government departments.