IESCO catches 228 power pilferers in Nov

APP
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught 228 power pilferers using direct electricity supply besides 15 with tampered meters during November.

Sharing the details, the IESCO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Jan told that over 71,000 meters were inspected during the said period in all six regions of the company. Some 243 electricity thieves were fined over Rs 20.8 million, he added.  He said 138 FIRs have also been registered while 28 power thieves were also arrested by the police.

He said all formations under IESCO are conducting continuous and impartial operations against electricity thieves across all operational circles. 

CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan acknowledged the strong support of the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), and law enforcement agencies in IESCO’s efforts to curb electricity theft.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

He emphasized that all possible measures are being taken to eradicate this menace.

The CEO also appealed to the consumers to join this national campaign by reporting electricity theft.  He urged consumers to fulfill their national duty by providing information through the helpline 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34.

