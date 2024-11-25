India crushes Australia by 295 runs in first test of Border-Gavaskar trophy

India secured a dominant 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on Monday.

On the fourth day, Australia was bowled out for 238 runs while chasing a daunting target of 534. The Test, which began on November 22, saw India elect to bat first after winning the toss. However, their first innings ended at 150 runs, and Australia fared even worse, managing only 104 runs in reply.

India made a stunning comeback in the second innings, declaring at 487/6, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 161, Virat Kohli’s century, and KL Rahul’s 77. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball, claiming eight wickets across both innings.

The second Test of the five-match series, a day-night encounter, is set to begin in Adelaide on December 5.