India’s Alarming Descent

India under Narendra Modi has become a cautionary tale of how extremist politics can unravel the fabric of a nation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used divisive rhetoric to consolidate its base, leaving minorities, especially Muslims, increasingly vulnerable. Modi’s tenure has been marked by polarisation, where the demonisation of certain communities is not just political strategy but a chilling reality.

After facing setbacks in the last general election, the BJP appears to have doubled down on its anti-Muslim agenda, with its recent cam­paign in Maharashtra reaching new lows. A campaign ad portraying Muslims as vermin invading Hindu homes is not just inflammatory—it is dangerous. This is no longer dog-whistle politics; it is an open in­citement designed to stoke fear and consolidate votes.

For India’s minorities, the message is clear: the country is becom­ing a more perilous place to exist. What is more jarring is the disso­nance between this reality and the image India projects internation­ally. The “Incredible India” narrative sells a vision of diversity and harmony to attract foreign investment. Yet, at home, the BJP is sys­tematically eroding the very pluralism that once underpinned In­dia’s global appeal. This dichotomy raises questions not only about India’s moral trajectory but also its economic sustainability. Inves­tors may eventually wonder if a nation fraught with internal discord can maintain its stability and growth. For now, India’s minorities are left navigating an increasingly hostile landscape, while the BJP’s brand of politics promises only more division.

One hopes that the Indian electorate, often praised for its diversi­ty and wisdom, will recognise the peril of this path. Otherwise, the “Incredible India” of tomorrow may be remembered as a country that allowed extremism to define its destiny.