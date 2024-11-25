Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indian SC weighs Yasin Malik’s trial amid security concerns

Indian SC weighs Yasin Malik’s trial amid security concerns
NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

MIRPUR (AJK)  -  In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court of India has reportedly emphasized the importance of a fair trial, drawing comparisons to the case of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, during the ongoing appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning veteran Kashmir freedom struggle  leader Yasin Malik, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control  (LoC).

Malik, the report said, is embroiled in a fake case linked to the alleged killing of an Indian Air Force personnel. As the CBI challenges a directive for Malik’s physical appearance in a Jammu court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed serious security concerns, highlighting potential risks to both Malik and witnesses involved in the trial.

The bench, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, is currently deliberating on the matter, the report said. In a related statement, Raja Muzaffar, US-based acting Chairman of Yasin Malik faction of tge JKLF- Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, on Sunday urged the Indian government to reconsider its stance on Malik, arguing that he should be viewed not as a terrorist, but rather as a figure akin to Gandhi or Nelson Mandela for the people of Kashmir, says a message reaching and released to the media here Sunday night.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

The JKLF acting Chairman contends that acknowledging this perspective wad essential for resolving the longstanding issues in the region, emphasizing the need for political will to foster change, he concluded.  

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024