Ishaq Dar, Belarusian FM discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Reznikov, on Monday to discuss bilateral and regional matters.

Dar warmly received Reznikov and his delegation upon their arrival at the Foreign Office. The two leaders later engaged in comprehensive discussions on key issues of mutual interest.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also set to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

During his stay, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and engagement.

The visit will also witness the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, aimed at fostering collaboration in various sectors, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.