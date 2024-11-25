Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar, Belarusian FM discuss bilateral ties

Ishaq Dar, Belarusian FM discuss bilateral ties
Web Desk
3:27 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Reznikov, on Monday to discuss bilateral and regional matters.

Dar warmly received Reznikov and his delegation upon their arrival at the Foreign Office. The two leaders later engaged in comprehensive discussions on key issues of mutual interest.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also set to arrive in Islamabad on Monday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

During his stay, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation and engagement.

The visit will also witness the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, aimed at fostering collaboration in various sectors, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024