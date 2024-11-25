Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad declares CIA building as Sub-Jail to detain PTI protesters

Islamabad declares CIA building as Sub-Jail to detain PTI protesters
Web Desk
4:49 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Authorities in Islamabad have designated the CIA building in Sector I-9 as a sub-jail to house individuals arrested during the PTI protests. The notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad under Section 3 of the Prisoners Act 1894, was approved by the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The newly declared sub-jail will be used to detain protesters taken into custody during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have bolstered security to manage the PTI convoy heading towards the federal capital. A significant deployment of Punjab police and Rangers has been stationed at 26 No Chungi, with prisoner vans also ready to transport detainees.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024