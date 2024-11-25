Islamabad declares CIA building as Sub-Jail to detain PTI protesters

Authorities in Islamabad have designated the CIA building in Sector I-9 as a sub-jail to house individuals arrested during the PTI protests. The notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad under Section 3 of the Prisoners Act 1894, was approved by the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The newly declared sub-jail will be used to detain protesters taken into custody during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have bolstered security to manage the PTI convoy heading towards the federal capital. A significant deployment of Punjab police and Rangers has been stationed at 26 No Chungi, with prisoner vans also ready to transport detainees.