Judicial commission nominates nine judges for Sindh High Court constitutional benches

Web Desk
9:23 PM | November 25, 2024
The Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, on Monday nominated nine judges for the constitutional benches of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Sources revealed that the decision to form the constitutional benches was passed with a majority vote, with 11 members in favor. However, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, and the SHC Chief Justice issued dissenting notes, while CJP Afridi abstained from voting.

Justice KK Agha will head the constitutional benches as well as the constitutional committee, with Justice Umar Sial and Justice Muhammad Saleem Jeser serving as committee members.

The judges nominated for the constitutional benches include Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, Justice Arbab Ali, Justice Yousaf Ali Syed, Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo, and Justice Sana Minhas Akram.

