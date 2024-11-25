Karachi Language Barrier

The linguistic diversity of Ka­rachi brings with it a unique set of challenges. As a Sindhi from Dadu fluent in Urdu and English, I have navigated the city with rel­ative ease. However, many oth­ers are not as fortunate. A signifi­cant number of Sindhi and Baloch migrants face difficulties engaging with Urdu-centric services. Simi­larly, Pashto and Kutchi speakers often encounter language barriers, while sub-regional languages like Memoni and Gujarati can also lead to misunderstandings.

Despite my multilingual skills, even I have occasionally found myself lost in translation. In edu­cational institutions, Sindhi stu­dents sometimes struggle to keep up with Urdu-medium instruction. In professional environments, lan­guage biases can influence oppor­tunities, fostering exclusion. Nev­ertheless, my linguistic abilities have enabled me to bridge gaps—translating for Sindhi-speaking relatives, assisting Urdu-speaking friends, and connecting with Eng­lish-speaking peers.

Karachi’s linguistic diversity, while complex, holds the potential for greater inclusion and under­standing. Unfortunately, language barriers can sow divisions within communities. This division can be transformed into unity if we make an effort to communicate across cultural lines. I respectfully urge the people of Karachi to foster di­alogue and understanding among different communities to build a truly inclusive society.

SINDHIA KHAN,

Karachi.