Karachi Language Barrier

The linguistic diversity of Karachi brings with it a unique set of challenges. As a Sindhi from Dadu fluent in Urdu and English, I have navigated the city with relative ease. However, many others are not as fortunate. A significant number of Sindhi and Baloch migrants face difficulties engaging with Urdu-centric services. Similarly, Pashto and Kutchi speakers often encounter language barriers, while sub-regional languages like Memoni and Gujarati can also lead to misunderstandings.
Despite my multilingual skills, even I have occasionally found myself lost in translation. In educational institutions, Sindhi students sometimes struggle to keep up with Urdu-medium instruction. In professional environments, language biases can influence opportunities, fostering exclusion. Nevertheless, my linguistic abilities have enabled me to bridge gaps—translating for Sindhi-speaking relatives, assisting Urdu-speaking friends, and connecting with English-speaking peers.
Karachi’s linguistic diversity, while complex, holds the potential for greater inclusion and understanding. Unfortunately, language barriers can sow divisions within communities. This division can be transformed into unity if we make an effort to communicate across cultural lines. I respectfully urge the people of Karachi to foster dialogue and understanding among different communities to build a truly inclusive society.
SINDHIA KHAN,
Karachi.