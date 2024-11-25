Monday, November 25, 2024
KP Governor pledges ending violence against women

November 25, 2024
Peshawar  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday vowed his commitment to ending violence against women, calling it a matter of not only human rights but of national progress.

In a special message on the International Day for the ‘elimination of violence against women,’ Kundi emphasized that societies and nations move forward when women are empowered and allowed to thrive in all areas of life.

Governor Kundi said that elimination of violence against women is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental necessity for the development of any society.

He acknowledged that true progress is achieved when women are treated as equal participants in economic, political, and social spheres.

In his message, the Governor highlighted that the silence around violence must be broken and that the systemic norms which perpetuate such abuse need to be challenged.

He stressed that this day serves as a powerful reminder that it is the collective duty of every individual, community, and institution to protect women from violence and discrimination.

Governor Kundi also called for the empowerment of women survivors, ensuring they have access to justice, resources, and the support necessary to rebuild their lives.

He emphasised that nations thrive when women are given the opportunity to contribute fully to their families, communities, and nations.

The Governor concluded by urging all to take immediate and meaningful action to end violence against women and build a future where every woman can live with safety, dignity, and respect.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday issued special directives to the Pakistan Red Crescent to extend all possible relief and assistance to the temporary displaced persons (TDPs) in the Tribal District of Kurram.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian needs, the Governor emphasised the urgent need for immediate support to those affected by the displacement.

Following the instructions of Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai, the Emergency Response Team of the Pakistan Red Crescent has been deployed to the areas of Hangu and Thall for rapid emergency response. This deployment aims to ensure that relief efforts are swiftly and effectively carried out in response to the needs of the TDPs.

Additionally, Governor Kundi assured that food supplies for the displaced populations in Darsmand and Thall have been secured for the upcoming days, ensuring that no individual is left without essential resources during this challenging time.

“Today, in collaboration with the district administration, the Pakistan Red Crescent conducted a thorough assessment of the situation. A comprehensive report based on the findings will be submitted shortly to further guide the relief efforts.”

Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in its commitment to providing continuous support and assistance to the displaced individuals, ensuring their immediate needs are met with the utmost urgency.

It is worth mentioning here that dozens of persons were died and injured during the ongoing clashes between local tribes.

