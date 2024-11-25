KSE-100 index surges over 1,200 points

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index rallied over 1,200 points on Monday, closing above the 99,000 mark despite a sluggish start to the trading day.

The surge was fueled by strong performances in the banking sector, with stocks like HBL, NBP, MEBL, UBL, and MCB leading the charge.

Fertilizer and pharmaceutical companies also contributed to the market’s rebound.

This rally comes amid ongoing domestic political uncertainty but aligns with global market optimism.

Asian markets rose as US bond yields declined following reports of Scott Bessent's likely appointment as the next US Treasury Secretary.

Positive US futures further bolstered market sentiment.