Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KSE-100 index surges over 1,200 points

KSE-100 index surges over 1,200 points
Web Desk
5:41 PM | November 25, 2024
Business

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index rallied over 1,200 points on Monday, closing above the 99,000 mark despite a sluggish start to the trading day.

The surge was fueled by strong performances in the banking sector, with stocks like HBL, NBP, MEBL, UBL, and MCB leading the charge.

Fertilizer and pharmaceutical companies also contributed to the market’s rebound.

This rally comes amid ongoing domestic political uncertainty but aligns with global market optimism.

Asian markets rose as US bond yields declined following reports of Scott Bessent's likely appointment as the next US Treasury Secretary.

Positive US futures further bolstered market sentiment.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024