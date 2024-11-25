Monday, November 25, 2024
Kurram tragedy sparks outrage, grief among people

November 25, 2024
Peshawar  -  The tragic incident in Kurram Agency ignited widespread grief and anger among the people and political leaders of provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Civil society and political party leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Residents are demanding swift justice and the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has announced a protest on November 25th to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer highlighted the ongoing unrest in the region, including Kurram Agency and Hangu.

He condemned the recent attack on a large convoy, which resulted in numerous casualties, and the subsequent attacks on settlements that claimed the lives of many, including women and children. He criticised the provincial government’s inaction in addressing the deteriorating situation.

