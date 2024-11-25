Lahore tops global air pollution rankings

Lahore has once again topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 242 yesterday. This alarming figure, reported by the IQAir website, highlights the ongoing air quality crisis in the city, posing severe health risks to its residents.

Following Lahore, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, ranked second in the global pollution standings, while Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, claimed the third spot. These rankings underscore a concerning trend in urban air pollution across different regions.

Experts emphasize the need for immediate action to address this growing environmental challenge, urging authorities to implement stricter controls on emissions and promote sustainable urban practices. For the residents of Lahore, the high AQI levels mean an increased risk of respiratory diseases and other health issues, especially among children and the elderly.

Environmentalists are calling for greater public awareness and policy interventions to combat air pollution, as cities worldwide grapple with the adverse effects of poor air quality on public health and quality of life.