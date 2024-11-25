Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore tops global air pollution rankings

Lahore tops global air pollution rankings
Web Desk
11:25 AM | November 25, 2024
National

Lahore has once again topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 242 yesterday. This alarming figure, reported by the IQAir website, highlights the ongoing air quality crisis in the city, posing severe health risks to its residents.

Following Lahore, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, ranked second in the global pollution standings, while Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, claimed the third spot. These rankings underscore a concerning trend in urban air pollution across different regions.

Experts emphasize the need for immediate action to address this growing environmental challenge, urging authorities to implement stricter controls on emissions and promote sustainable urban practices. For the residents of Lahore, the high AQI levels mean an increased risk of respiratory diseases and other health issues, especially among children and the elderly.

Environmentalists are calling for greater public awareness and policy interventions to combat air pollution, as cities worldwide grapple with the adverse effects of poor air quality on public health and quality of life.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024