LHC dismisses petition seeking annulment of 26th constitutional amendment

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition seeking the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment. LHC Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum heard the petition filed by a citizen, Nazir Ahmad, who had named the federal government and others as respondents.

The court's registrar raised an objection, noting that the matter is already under consideration in the Supreme Court and, therefore, could not be heard by the LHC. During the hearing, the Chief Justice pointed out that the petitioner’s lawyer had been instructed to provide details about the pending case in the Supreme Court, but no relevant documents were attached to the petition.

Chief Justice Neelum also criticized the practice of filing multiple petitions on the same issue across different courts in the country. Following this, the LHC directed the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court and dismissed the case.