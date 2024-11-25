Malaysians show interest in importing Pakistani food

LAHORE - Malaysians have expressed strong interest in importing high-quality Pakistani food and snacks to meet the rising demand. A delegation of Pakistani food exporters, led by Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saifur Rehman, is currently on a two-week tour of Malaysia to explore untapped export markets. According to a report received from Kuala Lumpur, here on Sunday, the growing interest is driven by the increasing popularity of Pakistani snacks and food products, which are known for their rich blend of flavors, spices, and traditional recipes. Pakistani basmati rice, spices, confectionery, processed food, and various types of internationally recognized nimko have particularly gained traction in the Malaysian market.

Saifur Rehman said that with Malaysia’s diverse multicultural population, there is a significant demand for Halal-certified products. Pakistan, with its strong Halal compliance standards, is well-positioned to meet this demand, creating more opportunities for Pakistani exporters to penetrate the Malaysian market. Trade collaborations between the two Muslim countries have further facilitated smoother import processes, he added. Exhibitions, food fairs, and promotional campaigns have played a key role in showcasing the quality and variety of Pakistani food products, strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade between the two nations.